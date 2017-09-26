Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
This seaplane has no one in the cockpit
by Noah Kim
@CNNTech
A Chinese company has developed an amphibious drone that can move at 112 mph.
Related Videos
00:48
This seaplane has no one in the cockpit
01:16
Ford designers test ideas with HoloLens 'mixed reality'
01:01
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
01:06
Domino's tests self-driving cars
01:14
YouTube fights extremism, but removes wrong videos
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
Top Videos
04:59
Make a figure 8 with your eyes: Tech to tackle concussions
01:13
Equifax CEO is out after data breach
00:52
Second-largest diamond sells for $53 million
01:02
Dubai tests 18-rotor drone taxi
01:29
Megyn Kelly debuts NBC morning show
03:03
This founder reinvented the gym membership
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
How to protect yourself from the Equifax Breach
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Bill Gates just switched to an Android phone
Who will help Puerto Rico?
iOS 11: Secret features you're probably not using