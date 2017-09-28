Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tim Armstrong: Marissa Mayer did 'an amazing job'

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Oath — made up of the newly merged AOL and Yahoo — says former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer did "an amazing job" despite criticisms of being unable to turn the company around.

