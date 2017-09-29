Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Future Tense

Musk wants to land on Mars in 2022

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has unveiled more of his grand plan for colonizing Mars in a presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia.

