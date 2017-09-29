Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
Musk wants to land on Mars in 2022
by Muhammad Darwish
@CNNTech
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has unveiled more of his grand plan for colonizing Mars in a presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia.
Related Videos
01:40
Musk wants to land on Mars in 2022
04:59
Make a figure 8 with your eyes: Tech to tackle concussions
01:02
Dubai tests 18-rotor drone taxi
03:04
Help eradicate poverty, win concert tickets
01:04
Robot conductor for Andrea Bocelli concert
01:36
Hands on with Apple's iPhone X
Top Videos
03:04
Tim Armstrong on fake news
02:53
NFL are ratings still huge
02:12
Relief supplies stuck at Puerto Rico port
03:11
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91
00:50
Ripping apart the new iPhone to see how much it costs
04:09
Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
How to protect yourself from the Equifax Breach
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Russia warns U.S. over treatment of its media outlets
Elon Musk is aiming to land spaceships on Mars in 2022
Royal Caribbean evacuates thousands from San Juan and the Caribbean