Gadgets
This iconic drum machine is back after more than 30 years
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
The Roland TR-808 drum machine was only made from 1980-1983 but it's had an immeasurable impact on modern music. The machine famously referenced in Kanye West's '808s and Heartbreak,' is back... albeit a bit smaller.
