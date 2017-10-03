Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Koons sculptures can make cameos in your snaps

Snapchat announced a collaboration with artist Jeff Koons on Tuesday. Users will now be able to find his sculptures in augmented reality when they have the Snapchat app open in certain locations.

