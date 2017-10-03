Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Uber: Old CEO vs. new CEO

After Uber board member and former CEO Travis Kalanick blindsided the company by appointing two new members to the board of directors, new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has called for a vote to limit Kalanick's power and increase his own.

