Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Google releases new Home products, Clips camera

At the Made By Google event on Wednesday, the company announced a slew of new products including two new Home speakers, a Pixelbook laptop, and a tiny camera they call Clips.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular