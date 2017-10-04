Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Mr. Monopoly photobombs Equifax hearing

Twitter users noticed an unusual audience member at the Equifax Congressional hearing: a protester dressed up as the mascot from the Monopoly game, Rich Uncle Pennybags.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular