Tech Reports

How GLAAD got Twitter to uncensor 'queer'

LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD is fighting an online war against bias. Chief Digital Officer Jim Halloran tells CNN Tech's Laurie Segall how the organization worked with Twitter to stop censoring the word "queer."

