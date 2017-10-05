Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
How GLAAD got Twitter to uncensor 'queer'
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD is fighting an online war against bias. Chief Digital Officer Jim Halloran tells CNN Tech's Laurie Segall how the organization worked with Twitter to stop censoring the word "queer."
Related Videos
03:59
How GLAAD got Twitter to uncensor 'queer'
00:58
Mr. Monopoly photobombs Equifax hearing
01:47
Timeline: Equifax data breach
01:42
5 of the biggest data breaches ever
01:29
Angry Birds IPO fails to take off
01:04
Uber: Old CEO vs. new CEO
Top Videos
02:06
Why Trump can't just erase Puerto Rico's debt
01:03
Hatchimals return, as twins
06:54
DACA's end could kill these small businesses
02:38
Consumer watchdog chief wants more scrutiny for Equifax
01:47
Timeline: Equifax data breach
00:48
Alexa comes to Sonos speakers
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
An absolutely insane 40,000 point bonus has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Japanese reporter died after clocking 159 hours of overtime
Bump stocks are selling briskly since Vegas attack, some sellers say
Trump hits a new low in attacks on the free press