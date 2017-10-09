Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Your next tattoo could let you know if you're sick
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
A team of Harvard Medical School and MIT researchers teamed up to create a color changing tattoo ink which tracks changes inside your body.
