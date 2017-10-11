Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Google Home Mini was eavesdropping on reporters with test units
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
An early review of Google's Home Mini revealed a major privacy concern: the speakers were recording and saving conversations, even when it hadn't been activated. The company says it has fixed the problem.
