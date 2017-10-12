Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook 'angry, upset' about Russia-backed ads

In an interview with Axios, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg spoke candidly about Russia-backed ads and Facebook's responsibility for foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular