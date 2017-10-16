Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
Asics wants to build your shoes in the microwave
Asics has been testing a new way to produce the midsoles of sneakers with microwave technology that could use up to 90% less energy than standard production techniques.
Related Videos
00:58
Asics wants to build your shoes in the microwave
02:13
Facebook unveils standalone VR headset, Oculus Go
00:57
This robot can flex like Origami
01:40
Musk wants to land on Mars in 2022
04:59
Make a figure 8 with your eyes: Tech to tackle concussions
01:02
Dubai tests 18-rotor drone taxi
Top Videos
01:05
How to save $1,000 this year
03:10
Starbucks wants to bring you 'good news'
05:42
Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story
05:18
Schieffer says we're 'overloaded' by news
03:57
FCC commissioner responds to Trump's license tweets
02:04
Harvey Weinstein loses another lawyer
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
An absolutely insane 40,000 point bonus has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Netflix to spend up to $8 billion on programming next year
President Trump's mysterious absence from conservative talk radio
Al Michaels apologizes for Harvey Weinstein joke during 'Sunday Night Football'