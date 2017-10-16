Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Tim O'Reilly: If Facebook makes you mad, it could be what you're clicking
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Tech entrepreneur Tim O'Reilly tells CNN Tech's Laurie Segall why we're responsible for letting machines replace people in the workforce and how we have the power to fix it.
