Tech Reports

Proposed bill lets hacking victims hack back

A new bill could allow companies to retrieve and destroy stolen files from a hacker's computer or servers. Samuel Burke speaks to Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) about the bill, which some cyber-security experts say could lead to cyber vigilantism.

