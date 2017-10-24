Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
You can only use this mirror if you smile
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
Designed to uplift the spirits of cancer patients, Smile Mirror only turns on with a smile.
Related Videos
01:32
You can only use this mirror if you smile
00:58
This LED sculpture projects your selfies
01:35
Alphabet will use drones to deliver burritos in Australia
01:10
Giant robot battle: U.S. vs. Japan
00:58
Asics wants to build your shoes in the microwave
00:54
Microsoft employees can now work from treehouses
Top Videos
01:53
Real estate mogul: Trump's tax plan is great for rich entrepreneurs
01:20
Timberlake returns to Super Bowl 2018
03:16
How broken luggage led to travel innovation
04:52
Richard Branson: I should be in space in six months
02:16
Fox gave O'Reilly contract after $32 million settlement
01:24
Trump explains why he tweets
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
ESPN ends Barstool Sports talk show after just one episode
Entering central London will now cost some drivers $28
Bill O'Reilly 'mad at God' over sexual misconduct allegations