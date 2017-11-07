Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Facebook exec on Russian ads: There was 'very clear wrong' on the platform
Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Facebook Messenger tells CNN Tech's Laurie Segall about updates to the Messenger application and the company's internal response to Russian election interference on the platform.
Related Videos
02:50
Facebook exec on Russian ads: There was 'very clear wrong' on the platform
01:14
Endangered porpoise dies during rescue
02:39
Prince, Princess of Norway want to build Oslo's tech scene
04:21
GPS spoofing: Is this the new cyberweapon?
01:25
Here are some of the Russia-backed Facebook accounts being investigated
05:25
Can a coding school stop people from joining ISIS?
Top Videos
01:53
4.1% unemployment, lowest in 17 years
02:59
What's in the GOP proposed tax plan
07:20
How the GOP tax plan could help Donald Trump
02:52
The 'bull' behind the estate tax repeal
03:44
Here's how pricey razors led to innovation in men's grooming
01:26
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
The end of 'House of Cards' would hammer Baltimore and wipe out 2,000 jobs
Disney ends L.A. Times ban following backlash from news outlets
Twitter will double its character count for most users