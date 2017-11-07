Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Facebook exec on Russian ads: There was 'very clear wrong' on the platform

Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Facebook Messenger tells CNN Tech's Laurie Segall about updates to the Messenger application and the company's internal response to Russian election interference on the platform.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular