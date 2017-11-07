Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Waymo tests self-driving cars without safety drivers

Waymo has been testing their self-driving vehicles on public roads in Arizona without a human in the driver's seat. Soon, members of their Early Rider program will be able to request one.

