Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Marissa Mayer testifies over Yahoo data breaches

The former CEO of Yahoo testified before Congress on Wednesday alongside the current and former CEOs of Equifax and Verizon's Chief Privacy Officer at a hearing concerning consumer data breaches.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular