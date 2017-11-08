Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Tencent buys 10% stake in Snap
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said Wednesday that Tencent and its affiliates have purchased over 145 million of its shares.
Related Videos
01:50
Tencent buys 10% stake in Snap
02:50
Facebook exec on Russian ads: There was 'very clear wrong' on the platform
01:14
Endangered porpoise dies during rescue
02:39
Prince, Princess of Norway want to build Oslo's tech scene
04:21
GPS spoofing: Is this the new cyberweapon?
01:25
Here are some of the Russia-backed Facebook accounts being investigated
Top Videos
01:53
4.1% unemployment, lowest in 17 years
02:59
What's in the GOP proposed tax plan
07:20
How the GOP tax plan could help Donald Trump
02:52
The 'bull' behind the estate tax repeal
03:44
Here's how pricey razors led to innovation in men's grooming
01:26
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
The end of 'House of Cards' would hammer Baltimore and wipe out 2,000 jobs
Disney ends L.A. Times ban following backlash from news outlets
Trump rally: 3rd best since World War II