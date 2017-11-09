Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Future Tense

Nintendo exec on the company's banner year

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé tells Rachel Crane about the success of Nintendo Switch and the company's struggle to reach "Nintendo-like" profits from smartphone games.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular