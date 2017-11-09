Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tech Reports

Uber says it will go public in 2019

At the New York Times Dealbook conference, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed that the company plans to IPO in 2019 and that they are already profitable in some regions.

