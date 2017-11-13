Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

GE losing bulb division, lives on in retro ads

General Electric has announced plans to sell off its light bulb division by 2019. CNN Tech takes a look back at what the bulb business has meant for the company through the lens of its vintage advertisements.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular