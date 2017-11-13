Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Salesforce CEO: Facebook and Twitter may need more regulation

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why some of his fellow tech giants -- Facebook and Twitter -- may need more regulation in the wake of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular