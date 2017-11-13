Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tech Reports

Steve Jobs gave Marc Benioff this advice, changed his life

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff says Salesforce would not exist without Steve Jobs, and tells CNN's Poppy Harlow "he was one of the greatest mentors I had."

