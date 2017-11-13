Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Steve Jobs gave Marc Benioff this advice, changed his life
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff says Salesforce would not exist without Steve Jobs, and tells CNN's Poppy Harlow "he was one of the greatest mentors I had."
Related Videos
02:28
Steve Jobs gave Marc Benioff this advice, changed his life
01:25
Salesforce CEO: Facebook and Twitter may need more regulation
01:32
GE losing bulb division, lives on in retro ads
03:50
Bill Gates to invest in Alzheimer's research
00:56
Self-driving bus hit by truck on its first day
01:47
Uber says it will go public in 2019
Top Videos
01:07
New Barbie wears a hijab
01:22
Kaepernick and GQ want to 'reclaim the narrative of his protest'
01:32
GE losing bulb division, lives on in retro ads
03:38
Getting dressed with augmented reality, AI
01:38
Mnuchin pressed on Trump's false tax claim
03:50
Bill Gates to invest in Alzheimer's research
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Local journalists wrestle with Roy Moore coverage following sexual misconduct allegations
Barbie's first hijab: Meet the new Ibtihaj Muhammad doll
Bill Gates invests $80 million to build Arizona smart city