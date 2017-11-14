Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Fictional 'Slaughterbots' film warns of autonomous killer drones

In 'Slaughterbots,' autonomous drones use artificial intelligence to decide who to kill. The short film was commissioned by college professors and researchers to warn the public of the dangers of autonomous weapons.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular