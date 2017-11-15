Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
This Colombian city wants to use libraries to reduce crime
by Angus Watson
@CNNTech
In the 1990s, the Colombian city of Medellin suffered thousands of homicides each year. Since then, social inclusion initiatives have helped lower crime rates. The latest project is a set of architecturally impressive libraries.
