Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovative Cities

This Colombian city wants to use libraries to reduce crime

In the 1990s, the Colombian city of Medellin suffered thousands of homicides each year. Since then, social inclusion initiatives have helped lower crime rates. The latest project is a set of architecturally impressive libraries.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular