Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

'Rebel Girls' book gets sequel with crowdsourced stories

The authors of "Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls", Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo talk about why they turned to crowdfunding to raise money for their first book and how they found stories of more rebellious girls for the second volume.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular