Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovative Cities
Startup will power London buses with coffee
British startup bio-bean is partnering with Shell and Argent Energy to power some of London's public buses with a biofuel made from coffee grounds.
Related Videos
04:40
Startup will power London buses with coffee
03:01
This Colombian city wants to use libraries to reduce crime
02:48
Seoul city planners focus on pedestrians
02:55
With an eye on sustainability, architects embrace timber
02:35
Detroit makes housing affordable with tiny homes
01:05
China's huge panda-shaped solar farm
Top Videos
01:08
How Trump changed late night TV
05:32
Carusone defends anti-Hannity ad boycott
02:47
How a 'Simpsons' character pushed Indian stereotypes
01:22
Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil
01:29
Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can backflip now
01:20
Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Fox News defends Sean Hannity amid calls for ad boycott
How decades of bad decisions broke GE
Black Friday 2017: Your ultimate holiday shopping guide