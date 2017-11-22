Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Cyber-Safe

Uber failed to disclose 2016 hack

Uber says it paid hackers $100,000 after they stole data last year on 57 million of its users. CNNMoney's Samuel Burke reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular