Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Red Bull stuntmen fly into a plane mid-air

Stuntmen Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, known as the Soul Flyers, just became the first people to ever BASE jump off of a mountain into a moving plane.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular