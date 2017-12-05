Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Randi Zuckerberg opens pop-up kitchen to get kids into tech
by Lisa Fischer, Maya Dangerfield, Sean Clark
@CNNTech
Randi Zuckerberg takes CNN Tech's Laurie Segall on a tour of Sue's Tech Kitchen, an interactive exhibit intended to make tech and science more approachable for kids.
Related Videos
03:28
Randi Zuckerberg opens pop-up kitchen to get kids into tech
01:06
Facebook introduces Messenger Kids
01:30
Red Bull stuntmen fly into a plane mid-air
03:38
A trilingual chat with Google Pixel Buds goes awry
01:32
Inside a Russian cryptocurrency farm
01:20
Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck
Top Videos
02:42
Tax cuts: Broken promises
04:20
Trump scales back Utah national monuments
01:29
ABC News boss excoriates staff over Ross' error
00:59
Lamborghini Urus: World's fastest SUV
03:34
This farm might be split in two by Brexit
02:52
CVS-Aetna merger could transform health care industry
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
McDonald's returns to value pricing with $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
Billy Bush talks Trump, Lauer in Stephen Colbert interview
Cinemark launches monthly movie subscription service