Apple exec: No one will use cash in the future
by Jack Regan & Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey talks to CNN Tech's Laurie Segall about how technologies like Apple Pay could spell the end for cash payments and the advice she has for other women working in technology.
