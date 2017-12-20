Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Quest Means Business
Facebook to cost users, warns Germany
Facebook is abusing it's dominant position, says Germany's cartel office. Andreas Mundt explains why his Federal Cartel Office thinks the Social Network is forcing users to pay a hefty price.
Related Videos
04:30
Is Blockchain's CEO throwing shade at Jamie Dimon?
02:50
Bitcoin exchange hacked AGAIN, goes bankrupt
05:28
Facebook to cost users, warns Germany
02:52
2017 set to be historic year for S&P 500
05:12
After Net Neutrality repeal, Europe woos tech
05:48
Why abandon Sky, Rupert?
Top Videos
00:51
Trump celebrates GOP tax victory
01:18
Tax moves to make before 2018
02:55
Shoes with an ethical footprint
01:55
Relive Trump's first year in two minutes
04:23
The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington
01:51
The GOP tax bill explained
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
34 things you need to know about the incoming tax law
What's in the GOP's final tax plan
Bitcoin exchange goes bust after hack