Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Quest Means Business

Facebook to cost users, warns Germany

Facebook is abusing it's dominant position, says Germany's cartel office. Andreas Mundt explains why his Federal Cartel Office thinks the Social Network is forcing users to pay a hefty price.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular