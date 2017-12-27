Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovate

Kano want its DIY computers to be the LEGO of today

Kano Co-founder and CEO Alex Klein talks to CNN Tech's Laurie Segall about updates to their flagship DIY computer kit, Silicon Valley's diversity issues and why the company won't build a "girls' computer".

