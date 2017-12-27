Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Kano want its DIY computers to be the LEGO of today
by Justine Quart & Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Kano Co-founder and CEO Alex Klein talks to CNN Tech's Laurie Segall about updates to their flagship DIY computer kit, Silicon Valley's diversity issues and why the company won't build a "girls' computer".
Related Videos
03:41
Kano want its DIY computers to be the LEGO of today
02:46
Facial recognition could revolutionize public transportation
03:15
Apple Pay VP: Why we're different than Venmo
03:28
Randi Zuckerberg opens pop-up kitchen to get kids into tech
01:06
Facebook introduces Messenger Kids
01:30
Red Bull stuntmen fly into a plane mid-air
Top Videos
02:53
These Trump voters cheer stock highs, but aren't invested
00:51
Trump celebrates GOP tax victory
01:18
Tax moves to make before 2018
02:55
Shoes with an ethical footprint
01:55
Relive Trump's first year in two minutes
04:23
The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
High-tax counties scramble to let homeowners pre-pay property taxes
Apple finally got its tax break to bring billions home. Your move Apple...
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week