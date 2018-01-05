Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
How to protect yourself against chip flaw
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
The discovery of major security flaws Spectre and Meltdown in processing chips has tech companies scrambling for solutions. Here's how consumers can protect their devices and data.
