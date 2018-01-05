Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Living in the Future
Tuna made from veggies?
by Jack Regan, Maya Dangerfield & Logan Whiteside
@CNNTech
CNN Tech's Rachel Crane takes a look at what we may be eating years in the future: from "tuna" made of tomatoes to snack bars made of algae.
Related Videos
04:06
Tuna made from veggies?
04:18
Your next home could be made of bacteria
01:06
Nissan is trying to connect your car to your brain
01:33
Watch Jeff Bezos' rocket launch a dummy into space
01:10
You could grow your future home
03:47
Cooking dinner when your kitchen thinks for itself
Top Videos
01:05
How to protect yourself against chip flaw
01:41
U.S. economy adds 148,000 jobs in December
02:11
Author of bombshell Trump book speaks out
01:25
Why flying in 2017 was safer than ever
00:53
Sanders: Bombshell book 'complete fantasy'
01:10
Here's how the Dow topped 25,000
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
$200 just for using this card
2 cards charging 0% interest until October 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Mega Millions drawing: One winner in Friday's $450 million jackpot lottery
CPU security flaws: What to do about the Spectre and Meltdown risks
Apple: All iPhones, iPads and Macs affected by chip flaws