Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Watch this 65" TV roll up like a yoga mat

At CES 2018, LG Display unveiled a 65 inch screen that can roll and unroll on demand. CNN Tech's Samuel Burke takes a first look.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular