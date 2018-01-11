Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovate

We played ping pong against a robot

Forpheus is the world's first robotic ping pong tutor. It was designed by Omron as a way to showcase the company's robotics, AI, and 3D-camera technologies. CNN Tech's Ramy Zabarah puts it to the test.

