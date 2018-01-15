Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovative Cities

World's largest desalinated water reservoir unveiled in the desert

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates unveiled the world's largest desalinated water reserve in the middle of the Liwa desert. It holds 5.6 billion gallons of water and cost $435 million to build.

