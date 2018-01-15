Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovative Cities
World's largest desalinated water reservoir unveiled in the desert
On Monday, the United Arab Emirates unveiled the world's largest desalinated water reserve in the middle of the Liwa desert. It holds 5.6 billion gallons of water and cost $435 million to build.
Related Videos
02:36
India looks to low-cost solutions to combat climate change
02:42
The Netherlands' continuous fight against floods
01:18
World's largest desalinated water reservoir unveiled in the desert
01:17
Self-driving buses tested in China
04:40
Startup will power London buses with coffee
03:01
This Colombian city wants to use libraries to reduce crime
Top Videos
02:27
Global business leaders sound off on tariffs
01:31
Happy 9th birthday, bull market!
01:55
See three of the most exciting cars from Geneva Motor Show
01:52
US economy adds 313,000 jobs in February
00:49
Amazon's Alexa is laughing at users and creeping them out
02:23
What would you change to achieve gender equality?
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until May 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
The highest paying cash back card has hit the market
Most Popular
Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview shrouded in mystery
Ford and GM to get hit by Trump's tariffs -- but not as badly as feared?
Uber exec: White men need to 'make noise' about diversity