Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Boss Files
Uber Exec: We can't let women at Uber down
Bozoma Saint John is committed to bringing more diversity and inclusion to Uber. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that women at Uber need support, "I don't want women flocking out the door."
Related Videos
06:03
How Glossier founder and CEO is disrupting the beauty industry
03:51
Bank of America exec: Why I pulled back
07:01
How Bank of America 'reset its compass' after the financial crisis
05:49
Coca-Cola CEO: 'We try to be more than a soda company'
02:28
Coca-Cola CEO: Tax cuts could create jobs for us 'indirectly'
02:30
How Coke decides when to take a stand
Top Videos
02:27
Global business leaders sound off on tariffs
01:31
Happy 9th birthday, bull market!
01:55
See three of the most exciting cars from Geneva Motor Show
01:52
US economy adds 313,000 jobs in February
00:49
Amazon's Alexa is laughing at users and creeping them out
02:23
What would you change to achieve gender equality?
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until May 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
The highest paying cash back card has hit the market
Most Popular
Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview shrouded in mystery
Ford and GM to get hit by Trump's tariffs -- but not as badly as feared?
Uber exec: White men need to 'make noise' about diversity