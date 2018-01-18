Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Amazon HQ2: Contenders down to 20 cities

Amazon has released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters. Amazon received bids from 238 cities and regions from across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular