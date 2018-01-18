Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
What is an ICO?
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
You've probably heard of Bitcoin, but new cryptocurrencies get introduced almost every day through a process called an Initial Coin Offering. CNN Tech's Ramy Zabarah breaks down how an ICO differs from an IPO and whether you should invest in one.
