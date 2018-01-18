Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

What is an ICO?

You've probably heard of Bitcoin, but new cryptocurrencies get introduced almost every day through a process called an Initial Coin Offering. CNN Tech's Ramy Zabarah breaks down how an ICO differs from an IPO and whether you should invest in one.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular