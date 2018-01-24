Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Apple gives peek of iOS 11.3, comes with new Animojis

Set for release in the Spring, Apple's iOS 11.3 adds a battery performance review feature, new Animojis, and an upgraded ARKit for developers.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular