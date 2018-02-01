Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tech Reports

Fake 'supermoon' on Facebook gets 16 million views

A years-old still image of the moon racked up 16 million views on Facebook from people who believed it was live footage of the "super blue blood moon."

