Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Elon Musk: Falcon Heavy will be 'great' launch or 'best fireworks'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tells CNN Tech's Rachel Crane that whether the launch of the Falcon Heavy "succeeds or fails, it's going to be exciting."

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular