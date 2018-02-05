Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Biz: Frontiers
This water gun can pierce concrete
by Boglarka Kosztolanyi
@CNNTech
PyroLance's water gun can cut through concrete in under a minute, helping firefighters reduce the heat inside a burning building before they go inside.
