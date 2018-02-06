Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovate

Testing the subscription model for baby food

Yumi is a subscription service that delivers freshly-made baby foods to parents' doorsteps. CNN Tech's Laurie Segall talks to Yumi's founders about how they plan to optimize meals for your kid's first 1000 days of life.

