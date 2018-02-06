Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Testing the subscription model for baby food
by Jack Regan & Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Yumi is a subscription service that delivers freshly-made baby foods to parents' doorsteps. CNN Tech's Laurie Segall talks to Yumi's founders about how they plan to optimize meals for your kid's first 1000 days of life.
Related Videos
03:33
Testing the subscription model for baby food
01:24
Watch the launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
03:25
Future TV screens won't look like TVs
03:08
Elon Musk: Falcon Heavy will be 'great' launch or 'best fireworks'
02:09
Forget bitcoin, these are the 8 craziest cryptocurrencies
02:18
SpaceX set to launch world's most powerful rocket
Top Videos
01:28
Why stocks roared back after nosedive
01:24
Watch the launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
01:21
Why you shouldn't panic about the market volatility
00:49
Trump team: Economic 'fundamentals are quite strong'
01:27
Trump used to brag about stocks. Now he's quiet
01:30
Markets are volatile but the U.S. economy is strong
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket
Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts
Are Trump's tax cuts backfiring on Wall Street?