Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Why SpaceX's successful Falcon Heavy launch is so significant
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
CNN Tech's Rachel Crane walks you through why SpaceX's successful Falcon Heavy launch is so important to the future of space exploration.
Related Videos
03:32
Why SpaceX's successful Falcon Heavy launch is so significant
01:51
Chinese jumbo drone flies humans
03:33
Testing the subscription model for baby food
01:24
Watch the launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
03:25
Future TV screens won't look like TVs
03:08
Elon Musk: Falcon Heavy will be 'great' launch or 'best fireworks'
Top Videos
01:51
Chinese jumbo drone flies humans
04:27
My life with DACA: Preparing for deportation
03:33
Testing the subscription model for baby food
01:28
Why stocks roared back after nosedive
01:24
Watch the launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
01:21
Why you shouldn't panic about the market volatility
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Right-wing media obsesses over FBI text message story; hours later it's debunked
Trump breaks his silence on market chaos
German workers win right to 28-hour week